Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $70.13 million and $2.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

