Ark (ARK) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $103.05 million and approximately $220.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002508 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,776,184 coins and its circulating supply is 175,776,066 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

