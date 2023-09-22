ASD (ASD) Price Up 11.8% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $32.13 million and $1.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04884836 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,623,684.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

