Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 6,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

