Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 184 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $213.34. 197,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.