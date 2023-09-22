Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Stryker stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.17. 136,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average of $286.30. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

