Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 14,870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 195,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,984. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

