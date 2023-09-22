Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 23,922 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after buying an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after buying an additional 486,162 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.68. 296,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

