Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.86 or 0.00033369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $93.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,423,977 coins and its circulating supply is 354,047,797 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

