AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) is Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 0.27% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.86. 12,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,862. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

