Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $157.11 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $157.11 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002956 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,080,919,121,132,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,082,271,824,659,552 with 149,276,479,899,475,296 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,566,659.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.