Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of BKSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 7,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.45. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Insider Activity at Bank of South Carolina

In other Bank of South Carolina news, Director Charles G. Lane bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $228,005 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.