Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $49.11 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14. The company has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,323 shares of company stock valued at $146,562,990 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

