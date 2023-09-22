Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.26. 455,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,164. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

