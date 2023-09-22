BCM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,263. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

