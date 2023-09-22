Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 1,668,707 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BRK-A stock traded down $4,732.50 on Friday, reaching $546,297.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

