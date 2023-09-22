Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.28 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $517.27 billion and approximately $10.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,535.67 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00782807 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117068 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000319 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,493,218 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.