Bitcoin Trading Up 1% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $519.06 billion and $10.85 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,628.04 on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.94 or 0.00780912 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00116715 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015553 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000321 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,492,837 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
