Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Up 0.9%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 1,515,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 419,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 439.40 and a quick ratio of 439.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67.

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

