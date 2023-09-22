BNB (BNB) Tops One Day Volume of $277.08 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion and $277.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $210.61 or 0.00790916 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,599 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,656.4350786. The last known price of BNB is 211.08968476 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1632 active market(s) with $377,727,066.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
