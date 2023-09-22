BNB Price Tops $210.74 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.42 billion and $263.48 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $210.74 or 0.00794167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,546 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,656.4350786. The last known price of BNB is 211.08968476 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1632 active market(s) with $377,727,066.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.