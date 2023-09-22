BP (LON:BP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $486.89

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.89 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 526.40 ($6.52). BP shares last traded at GBX 524.80 ($6.50), with a volume of 24,603,613 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.57) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.07) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.38) to GBX 555 ($6.87) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 610.11 ($7.56).

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 0.6 %

BP Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 2,750.00%.

Insider Activity at BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($466.77). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($466.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($384.73). Insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $106,482 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.