Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 7.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,526,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. 291,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,617. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

