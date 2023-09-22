CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,674,107 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The company has a market cap of £10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 2.32.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

