Capital Planning LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.11. The company had a trading volume of 375,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,387. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

