Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $8.58 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Cardano has a market cap of $8.58 billion and $111.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.53 or 0.05997599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,198,584,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,118,394,408 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

