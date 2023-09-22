Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) SVP Sells $235,774.36 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 138,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

