Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) SVP Sells $235,774.36 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 138,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
