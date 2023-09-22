Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $105,062.50.

On Thursday, August 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $610,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 19,539 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $298,946.70.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61.

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 812,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

