Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.65.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Further Reading

