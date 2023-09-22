Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.65.
About Chiba Bank
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chiba Bank
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.