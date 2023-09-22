Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $437.94 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,466,079,839 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

