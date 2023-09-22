ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Buys $663,651.20 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,320 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $663,651.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,005,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,851,452.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,815 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $344,241.45.

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,329 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $475,579.51.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.53. 23,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $255,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

