ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.11. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 226,108 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

