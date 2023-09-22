Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.36. 49,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $55,775.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,125. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

