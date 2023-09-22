Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 635,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

