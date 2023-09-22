Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. 1,204,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

