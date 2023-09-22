Clive Whiley Purchases 945,832 Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) Stock

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) insider Clive Whiley purchased 945,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £47,291.60 ($58,579.96).

Shares of LON MTC traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4 ($0.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a market cap of £22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Mothercare plc has a one year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.52.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

