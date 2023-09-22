Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

PayPal stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 4,899,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215,220. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

