CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $942,959.14 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $942,959.14 and $0.10 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

