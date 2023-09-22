Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 106,302 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

