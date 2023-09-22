Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 133.2% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 622,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,803. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

