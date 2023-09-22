Comparing IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Medical Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 22.52% 104.84% 28.61% Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Medical Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.37 billion 10.74 $679.09 million $9.42 46.25 Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Imaging. Medical Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEXX Laboratories and Medical Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 4 0 2.67 Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $571.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Medical Imaging on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit for human COVID-19 testing; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

