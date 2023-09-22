Compound Trading Down 3.4% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $311.68 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $39.81 or 0.00149629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,828,732 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,828,674.6492344 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.2250739 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $26,007,895.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

