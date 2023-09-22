CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Down 0.7%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.20 ($40.64) and last traded at €38.20 ($40.64). 31,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.46 ($40.91).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

