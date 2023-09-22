Contrasting Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Portage Biotech N/A -88.07% -69.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.35 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($6.67) -0.36

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Portage Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Energy Group and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 425.59%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

