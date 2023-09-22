Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.71. 561,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.73. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.