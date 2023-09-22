Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

USMV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,645 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.