Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 84,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,071,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

