Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 923 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASML traded up $8.31 on Friday, hitting $590.43. 385,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,114. The company has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.58. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.