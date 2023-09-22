Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $265,700.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,994. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

