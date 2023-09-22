Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $265,700.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,994. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.87.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
