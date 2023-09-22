Creditcoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.